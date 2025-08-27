KI logo
Russian drones target Kyiv, Ukrainian cities in large-scale attack

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative purposes: A mobile air defense group during drills on detecting and destroying enemy missiles and drones in Kyiv Oblast on March 2, 2024. (Oleh Pereverzev)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, late on Aug. 27, targeting regions situated far from the country's front line.

Explosions were first heard in Kyiv beginning around 9:30 p.m. as Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced the city's deployment of air defense weaponry. Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said that air defense were once again activated around midnight amid another group of approaching drones.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported that swarms of dozens of drones were flying above central and southern regions, including over Zhytomyr, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as regions closer to the front line.

No information was immediately available as to any casualties or damaged caused.

Klitschko earlier said that a Russian drone had been downed in the courtyard of a 9-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, however, no explosions or damage were observed.

Russia has increased the frequency and intensity of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities since the start of 2025.

As U.S.-brokered peace talks continue, Russia continues to attempt to except additional pressure on Kyiv through constant attacks on cities, as well as military probes into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian forces edge westward, probe Ukrainian defenses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian troops entered two new villages in the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, probing the region with small assault groups, Ukraine’s military said on Aug. 27. Ukrainian forces quickly repelled the Russian assault groups that entered Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka villages on Aug. 26, but fighting rages on in the “immediate vicinity,” according to spokesperson Viktor Trehubov. The industrial Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, just west of Donetsk Oblast, which has been war-torn since 2014, enjoyed a
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent.

