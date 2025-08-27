Russian drones target Kyiv, Ukrainian cities in large-scale attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, late on Aug. 27, targeting regions situated far from the country's front line.

Explosions were first heard in Kyiv beginning around 9:30 p.m. as Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced the city's deployment of air defense weaponry. Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said that air defense were once again activated around midnight amid another group of approaching drones.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported that swarms of dozens of drones were flying above central and southern regions, including over Zhytomyr, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as regions closer to the front line.

No information was immediately available as to any casualties or damaged caused.

Klitschko earlier said that a Russian drone had been downed in the courtyard of a 9-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, however, no explosions or damage were observed.

Russia has increased the frequency and intensity of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities since the start of 2025.

As U.S.-brokered peace talks continue, Russia continues to attempt to except additional pressure on Kyiv through constant attacks on cities, as well as military probes into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.