Zelensky gives South Africa's president list of 400 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

by Martin Fornusek April 24, 2025 2:34 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to Pretoria, South Africa, on April 24, 2025. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over a list of 400 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zelensky said on April 24.

"Russia has abducted tens of thousands of children from the occupied territories. We must bring them all back," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

"I really hope President Ramaphosa will help us bring them back."

Russia has kidnapped over 19,500 Ukrainian children during its full-scale war against Ukraine, forcibly deporting them to Russia, Belarus, or other occupied territories, the Ukrainian government said. As of today, 1,284 children have been safely brought back home.

Moscow also continues to hold thousands of military and civilian captives "for years in inhumane conditions," Zelensky noted.

At the press conference, Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to peace, highlighting its participation in the African peace initiative in 2023.

"South Africa believes that the only path toward peace is diplomacy, inclusive dialogue, and a commitment to the principles of the U.N. Charter," he said. Ramaphosa also said that earlier this week, he discussed peace efforts with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelensky's trip to South Africa marks the first official visit by Ukraine's head of state to the country. The president nevertheless announced he would cut the visit short in response to Russia's deadly aerial strike on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

South Africa, the continent's largest economy that currently chairs the G20 group, has maintained a neutral stance in the war while deepening its economic and political ties with Moscow.

Kyiv has sought to bolster ties with African countries to engage them in the peace efforts and counter Russian influence on the continent.

‘Russian peace in all its glory’ — Mass Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 8, injures 77
Authorities initially reported nine people killed, but the Prosecutor General’s Office later said only eight fatalities had been confirmed.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Martin Fornusek

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
