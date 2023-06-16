Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
South African president presents 10-step peace plan in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 10:13 PM
President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during joint press conference on June 16, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)


South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a ten-point peace plan of the African Peace Mission during his visit to Kyiv, Ukrinform wrote on June 16.

As the main points, Ramaphosa emphasized that the Russo-Ukrainian War must be settled, and peace has to be achieved through diplomatic means as soon as possible. Ukraine's President Zelensky later responded, however, that talks with Moscow are possible only after a full withdrawal of Russian troops.

The third step, which the South African president listed at a joint press conference with Zelensky, was the de-escalation of hostilities.

As the fourth step, the sovereignty of states and peoples must be respected in accordance with the UN Charter.

The fifth component included security guarantees, the sixth was ensuring the export of grain and fertilizers, and the seventh was humanitarian assistance to the war's victims.

The eighth step was the exchange of prisoners and captives, including children.

The ninth named component was post-war reconstruction and the final tenth step was for Zelensky to better and further interact with the African countries.

The African peace delegation arrived in Kyiv on June 16. During the group's visit to Bucha, Russian forces launched 12 missiles against the capital and Kyiv Oblast, injuring four people.

A group of African countries which now includes South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, and the Comoros announced the plan to visit Kyiv and Moscow for peace talks on May 22.

The leaders indicated they wish to "initiate a peace process" but also also agree on increasing Ukrainian grain exports and easing shipments of Russian fertilizers.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive in Russia's Saint Petersburg for talks with Vladimir Putin on June 17. According to Reuters, the proposals for Moscow will include withdrawing troops from Ukraine and removing nuclear weapons from Belarus.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

