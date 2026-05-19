Russia launches large-scale nuclear forces drills after Belarus exercises

Russia began large-scale exercises involving its nuclear forces amid what Moscow described as a "threat of aggression," the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 19.

The drills, scheduled to run through May 21, involve Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific fleets, long-range aviation command, and units from the Leningrad and Central military districts, the ministry said.

The exercises will include preparations for the use of nuclear forces and launches of ballistic and cruise missiles at test ranges within Russia, according to the ministry.

More than 64,000 personnel and over 7,800 pieces of military equipment are taking part in the drills, including more than 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships, and 13 submarines, eight of them strategic missile submarines, the ministry said.

The stated goals of the exercises are to improve command coordination, test troop readiness, and practice "deterrence" operations against a "probable adversary," according to the ministry.

The announcement comes a day after Belarus said it had begun joint exercises with Russian forces involving units tasked with the combat use of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry previously condemned the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the joint nuclear drills as an "unprecedented challenge" to global security architecture, calling on international partners to respond firmly.