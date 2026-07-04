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Zelensky focuses on American 'Patriots' in US Independence Day message

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by Chris Powers
Zelensky focuses on American 'Patriots' in US Independence Day message
President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on December 28, 2025 in Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 4 thanked the U.S. for the military support it has given Ukraine, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence with a wish for "fruitful cooperation."

He described July 4 as the anniversary of "one of humanity's brightest, strongest, and most influential dreams – the American Dream," before drawing parallels to the cause of Ukraine in 2026.

Ukraine "is fighting for its independence, freedom, and our people's right to happiness with much the same hope, the same purpose, and the same determination with which Americans won and defended their independence," Zelensky said.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha drew the same parallel, saying that "Ukraine's fight proves that the words liberty and independence have not lost their meaning over 250 years."

Zelensky also thanked the United States for its support to Ukraine, "from the Javelins that President (Donald) Trump decided to give to Ukraine to the Patriots that most reliably protect the lives of our people."

Ukraine is increasingly falling victim to Russian ballistic missile attacks as it is lacking U.S. developed Patriot missiles, which are required to intercept them.

Kyiv is seeking out alternatives, and Trump is reportedly considering granting production licenses for the missiles to Europe.

But that didn't stop Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sending out an urgent plea for patriots on July 2, following one of Russia's largest-ever aerial assaults on Kyiv.

"When we ask America for Patriots, we believe that the values of respect for life and for people that prevailed 250 years ago will prevail again today," Zelensky said.

"The world needs the kind of leadership that guarantees protection for freedom and for life," he added.

Earlier on July 4, Zelensky also invoked the U.S. Independence Day when criticizing Putin for lying about Russian battlefield gains around Kostiantynivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"Now, on the eve of America's Independence Day, Putin has chosen to lie to the world and to the President of the United States about the situation on the front," Zelensky tweeted.

That message also mentioned the pressing need for Patriot missiles, which he called "the key priority."

read also

Ukraine’s Ambassador to US: Why Ukraine celebrates America’s 250th too
Trump says Zelensky is ‘doing pretty well’ ahead of NATO summit talks
Independence DayDiplomacyUnited StatesDonald TrumpPatriot Air Defense System
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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