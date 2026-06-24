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Trump says Zelensky is 'doing pretty well' ahead of NATO summit talks

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by Sonya Bandouil
Trump says Zelensky is 'doing pretty well' ahead of NATO summit talks
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with French president on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian, France on June 15, 2026. (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said on June 24 that President Volodymyr Zelensky is "doing pretty well" in Ukraine's defense against Russia's full-scale invasion, describing the Ukrainian leader as resilient despite the ongoing fighting.

Speaking during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump was asked whether he believed Zelensky was winning the war.

"He's winning now. Well, he's doing pretty well... At least he's holding on," Trump said, while noting that "a lot of people are dying on both sides."

Trump also praised Zelensky's leadership and Ukraine's military, saying, "I have to say he's courageous. He's got great equipment, he's got great people, he's got fighters."

The remarks came as Trump met with Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, where the two leaders discussed efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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