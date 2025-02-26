The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky officially dismisses Joint Forces Commander Andrii Hnatov, now serving in General Staff

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 26, 2025 9:56 PM 1 min read
Andrii Hnatov (front) on Aug. 3, 2024. (Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 26 officially dismissed Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov as commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, after appointing him deputy chief of the General Staff in January.

Hnatov has held the position since June 26, 2024, replacing Yurii Sodol.

In late January, Zelensky announced that Hnatov would be sent to the General Staff to serve as a deputy chief, saying, "his task is a new level of training of operational headquarters and a higher quality of interaction between the headquarters and the front."

"We discussed these and some other changes with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky," add that "tasks have been set at all levels," the president said at the time.

While holding the position of Joint Forces commander, Hnatov also served as the commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group.

When announcing Hnatov would be moved to the General Staff in January, Zelensky appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, to lead the Khortytsia operational-strategic group.

Hnatov previously served as the deputy commander of the Southern Operational Command.

Ukrainian forces liberate Kotlyne village near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Kotlyne and Pokrovsk are connected by the T 0406 highway, which also leads to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

8:36 PM
Video

US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
