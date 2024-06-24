Skip to content
Zelensky dismisses Lieutenant General accused by soldiers of heavy losses

by Kateryna Hodunova June 24, 2024 8:51 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the front line positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 27, 2023. (President's Office)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 24 that he had replaced the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, one of Azov Brigade's commanders, said on June 23 that he filed an official complaint to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation of one of the generals.

"I wrote to the SBI calling for an investigation into one military general, who, in my opinion, has killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general," he wrote.

He did not specify the general's name.

According to Ukrainska Pravda's undisclosed sources, the general in question was Sodol.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
