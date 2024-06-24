Zelensky dismisses Lieutenant General accused by soldiers of heavy losses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 24 that he had replaced the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, one of Azov Brigade's commanders, said on June 23 that he filed an official complaint to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation of one of the generals.

"I wrote to the SBI calling for an investigation into one military general, who, in my opinion, has killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general," he wrote.

He did not specify the general's name.

According to Ukrainska Pravda's undisclosed sources, the general in question was Sodol.