Zelensky approves new Russia sanctions in coordination with Japan

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed new sanctions targeting Russian individuals and entities, aligning Ukraine's latest measures with those previously imposed by Japan, according to a statement published on the president's official website on Oct. 11.

"Eight individuals and 14 legal entities involved in supporting the Russian military machine and evading sanctions were sanctioned," the statement read.

Zelensky's office said the move continues Ukraine's broader effort to coordinate economic pressure on Moscow with international partners, including Japan, which announced a sanctions package targeting Russia on Sept. 12.

"Since June of this year, Ukraine has already adopted eight sanctions packages and synchronized sanctions with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan, as well as with all sanctions packages of the European Union," the statement added.

The government said the newly approved restrictions bring the total to 281 individuals and 633 legal entities sanctioned for ties to Russia's military-industrial complex, financial institutions, and operations in occupied Ukrainian territories.

"In total, Ukraine has imposed restrictions against 281 individuals and 633 legal entities associated with the Russian military-industrial complex, the Russian financial and banking system, serving the occupier in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as those involved in evading sanctions, operating the Russian shadow fleet, and abducting Ukrainian children," the statement said.

The President's Office emphasized that coordination with allies is critical to Ukraine's sanctions policy and ensuring maximum pressure on Russia: "Synchronization of sanctions with partners is of great importance for preventing their circumvention and increasing economic pressure on Russia. Ukraine counts on full synchronization of our sanctions in the jurisdictions of partner countries."

The sanctions are part of Ukraine's ongoing strategy to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically amid Moscow's full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.