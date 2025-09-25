All the people who are totally fine with shooting down Russian fighter jets in NATO airspace

An ever-increasing number of top Western officials are signaling support for the shooting down of Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace, following a string of recent incursions along the alliance's eastern flank.

The endorsements come amid increasing tensions over repeated airspace violations, which have challenged NATO's protocols on interception, escalation, and collective defense.

In the latest statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNN on Sept. 24 that shooting down intruding jets should be considered if Moscow ignores other warnings.

"My opinion is we have to defend every square centimeter of the territory," she said.

"That means if there is an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course, the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding on our airspace is on the table."

In a somewhat unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced a similar position a day earlier

"Yes, I do," he answered directly when asked if NATO allies should fire on Russian planes entering their territory.

His remarks were met with much enthusiasm from Polish and Estonian officials whose countries have both recently faced Russian provocations.

Estonia's foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, told the Kyiv Independent that the country and its allies must be prepared to both intercept and shoot down aircraft that violate its sovereign airspace.

"The message must be unequivocal: future violations will meet a response — including, if necessary, the interception and downing of intruding aircraft," Tsahkna said on Sept. 23.

"This is not only about defending Estonia's borders — it's about defending NATO's borders."

Other leaders across NATO have also urged firm responses. Czech President Petr Pavel said on Sept. 20 that Moscow must face "military" consequences for violations.

"Russia will very quickly realize it has made a mistake and overstepped its bounds," Pavel said.

The debate comes after a series of incidents near NATO territory.

On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes, prompting Tallinn to invoke consultations under NATO's Article 4.

Days earlier, Poland shot down Russian drones that crossed into its airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, the first direct downing of Russian assets over NATO territory since the war began.

Romania reported a similar violation on Sept. 13, scrambling two F-16s after detecting a Russian drone entering its airspace during a strike on Ukraine.

NATO also scrambled two Eurofighter jets on Sept. 21 after detecting a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance plane flying without a filed plan over the Baltic Sea.

The alliance has reinforced defenses with its Eastern Sentry mission amid rising provocations.

Despite growing calls for tougher action, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS News that NATO policy remains focused on interception rather than direct engagement unless an aircraft is attacking.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said Russia's goal is to weaken NATO's resolve to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.