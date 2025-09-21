KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

NATO jets intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea, Germany says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
NATO jets intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea, Germany says
A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plan over the Baltic Sea on Sept. 21, 2025. (Germany at NATO / X)

NATO scrambled two Eurofighter jets over the Baltic Sea on Sept. 21 after a Russian reconnaissance aircraft was detected flying without a filed flight plan, the German Delegation to NATO reported.

The aircraft, an Il-20M, departed from Russia and entered international airspace without establishing communication, making visual identification the only way to confirm its presence.

According to the German Air Force, after visually identifying the aircraft, the Bundeswehr handed over its escort to Swedish NATO partners.

Equipped with radar, signals intelligence, and electronic warfare systems, the Il-20M is designed to track communications and air defenses, providing intelligence for Russian operations.

Its interception marks the latest example of Russia testing NATO's eastern defenses.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Sept. 19, remaining for 12 minutes before leaving.

Estonia called the move a serious violation and requested consultations under NATO's Article 4, which allows members to seek talks with allies if their security is threatened.

On the same day as the Estonian airspace violation, Poland reported that Russian fighter jets had entered the security zone around a Baltic Sea drilling platform.

Just days earlier, on Sept. 10, Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its territory during an attack on Ukraine, the first time a NATO member has directly engaged Russian military assets over its own airspace during the war.

Romania reported a similar violation on Sept. 13, scrambling two F-16s after detecting a Russian drone entering its airspace during a strike on Ukraine.

In response to growing threats, NATO launched the Eastern Sentry mission to bolster its eastern flank.

Czech President Petr Pavel said on Sept. 20 that NATO must remain united and respond decisively to Russian provocations, including the possibility of military action.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on Sept. 20 that NATO's response to Russia's provocation in Estonia showed the alliance is prepared to use force if necessary.

Ukraine has a massive new sea drone, could threaten Russia’s Crimean Bridge
Although the platform had been known for about a year, it was only now publicly displayed.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
GermanyRussiaRussian Air ForceAviationBaltic SeaWarNATONATO-Russia
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, September 21
Video
High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week.

This week on Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur covers the ongoing response to the Sept. 9 violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones — the first instance of NATO engaging Russia militarily on its own soil since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sunday, September 21
Show More

Editors' Picks