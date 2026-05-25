Russian airstrike on central Kramatorsk injures at least 12

Russia carried out an airstrike on the center of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on May 25, injuring at least 12 civilians, regional authorities reported.

The strike hit areas near apartment buildings in the city center, causing damage to residential infrastructure. The full extent of the destruction is still being assessed.

Russian forces dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city at around 5:52 p.m. local time, according to Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"This was the third large-scale attack on Kramatorsk within a single day," Honcharenko said, adding that emergency services, rescue teams, and medics were working at the scene.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said the attack is being investigated as a potential war crime.

Located less than 20 kilometers from the nearest Russian positions in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting rages, Kramatorsk has endured intensified Russian glide bomb and drone attacks over the past weeks.

Heavily fortified and home to a key intersection of railway and highways, Kramatorsk remains a strategic logistical hub at the center of Russia's aims to overrun the rest of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast.