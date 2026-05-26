Storm Shadow missiles 'destroy' Russian military infrastructure in occupied Luhansk Oblast, General Staff says

Ukraine's Air Force used Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian military infrastructure in the occupied Luhansk Oblast on May 25, the General Staff said.

"Ukraine used Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to successfully destroy an important enemy command-and-control and communications post in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk (Oblast)," the statement read.

Storm Shadow missiles, supplied by the U.K., have a range of between 250 and 560 kilometers (155-349 miles), depending on the version of the weapon. Equipped with advanced navigation systems, the missile is designed to fly close to terrain at high speeds, enhancing its effectiveness in striking critical targets.

"This strike underscores the strategic foresight, unity of planning, and deliberate actions that prove no position of the Russian aggressor is safe on Ukrainian soil," the General Staff said.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging its war.

Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

On March 10, Ukraine launched Storm Shadow missiles at the Kremniy El facility, a major Russian microelectronics producer that manufactures components used in missile guidance systems.

"An operation has just successfully taken place — a plant in Bryansk was hit. This plant manufactures control systems for all types of missiles of the Russian Federation." President Volodymyr Zelensky said in March.

Ukraine also uses domestically produced missiles and drones to strike deep within Russia and the occupied territories.

Overnight on May 24, Ukrainian forces launched a successful drone attack against the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported.

The National Guard's 1st Azov Corps on May 25 released footage of a strike on targets near Russian-occupied Mariupol and the Russian border.

"Ukrainian territory must be free of Russian troops. The most reliable way to achieve this is to move the sanitary zone for enemy logistics closer to Russia itself and the occupied Crimea," the statement read.