Belarus' exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first official visit

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv on May 25, marking her first official trip to Ukraine.

The visit follows a devastating Russian aerial attack overnight on May 24 that primarily targeted Kyiv and the surrounding region, killing at least four people and injuring about 100.

"This visit is a symbol of solidarity between (Belarusian) and (Ukrainian) peoples in our common struggle for freedom and dignity," Tsikhanouskaya's advisor, Dzianis Kuchynski, said on X.

After arriving by train, Tsikhanouskaya began her visit by paying tribute at the grave of Maria Zaitseva, a Belarusian activist who joined Ukrainian forces and was killed in eastern Ukraine in January 2025.

In the coming days, Tsikhanouskaya is expected to meet with Ukrainian leaders, volunteers, and representatives of exiled Belarusian organizations.

The discussions are set to focus on cooperation between Ukraine and the Belarusian democratic opposition, regional security, and ways to prevent Belarus' further involvement in Russia's war.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Tsikhanouskaya's visit on May 22 amid surging tensions between Kyiv and the Belarusian regime of dictator Alexander Lukashenko — Moscow's close ally.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has increasingly warned that Russia could soon open a new front against northern Ukraine while attempting to draw Belarus deeper into the war.

Lukashenko, whose regime allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for the 2022 Kyiv offensive, denied such plans and proposed a meeting with Zelensky in either Belarus or Ukraine.

Kyiv has dismissed the offer, with Sybiha saying Ukraine seeks dialogue with the Belarusian democratic opposition instead.