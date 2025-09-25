KI logo
'How well they burn' — Ukraine destroys 2 Russian An-26 transport aircraft, radar stations in occupied Crimea, HUR says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and two radar stations in a drone attack on occupied Crimea, the agency reported on Sept. 25.  

The strike is part of ongoing efforts to destroy high-value Russian assets on the peninsula, HUR said.

According to the agency, its special forces set fire to the aircraft and destroyed a Russian surface surveillance radar system along with the MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar station.

The An-26, a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop aircraft, has been widely used for short- and medium-haul transport, capable of carrying up to 40 troops or 5.5 tons of cargo.

The radar station is a coastal defense system that provides early warning and tracks surface sea targets.

"How well the Muscovites' An-26 transport aircraft burn - watch the video!" HUR said in a post on social media.

Occupied Crimea has remained a key target of Ukrainian strikes, with recent weeks seeing intensified operations against airfields, radar stations, and other military infrastructure on the peninsula.

HUR reported on Sept. 21 destroying three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station in Crimea.

Just one day later, Ukrainian forces struck two Be-12 Chayka amphibious aircraft.

CrimeaUkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaDrone attackWarAviationRadar
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

