Trump says NATO should down Russian aircraft violating allied airspace

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 23 that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace.

When asked whether NATO allies should fire on Russian planes entering their territory, Trump replied: "Yes, I do."

He was speaking at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Russia has violated the airspace of several NATO member states in recent weeks, including Poland, Romania, and Estonia. On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace before being intercepted by NATO aircraft.

Asked further by a reporter on whether the U.S. would back NATO allies if they shot down a Russian aircraft, Trump said: "That depends on the circumstances. We are very strong toward NATO."

Earlier on Sept. 23, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a CBS interview that NATO had not discussed shooting down Russian jets unless they were attacking. He said NATO's response to such intrusions has been to intercept the aircraft, and that this practice would continue.

Rubio added that Washington's commitment to defending "every inch of NATO territory" remained firm, but emphasized the goal of ending the war and avoiding escalation with Moscow.

"I don't think anyone said about shooting down Russian jets unless they're attacking," Rubio said.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 23 that the Baltic state is prepared to intercept and, if necessary, shoot down Russian aircraft violating its airspace.

"The message must be unequivocal: future violations will meet a response — including, if necessary, the interception and downing of intruding aircraft. This is not only about defending Estonia's borders — it's about defending NATO's borders," Tsahkna said.

Three armed Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace on Sept. 19 for 12 minutes, flying 10 kilometers deep and approaching the capital, Tallinn, before being intercepted. Tsahkna called it the fourth and "by far the most serious" violation this year.

Estonia has requested Article 4 consultations with allies, citing a direct challenge to NATO's collective security.

The incident follows a Russian drone incursion into Poland on Sept. 10 that led Warsaw to confirm it had shot down several Russian drones in its airspace during a mass aerial attack on Ukraine.

It marked the first time a NATO member downed Russian military assets over its own territory since the start of the war.