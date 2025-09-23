Estonia ready to down Russian aircraft if necessary, foreign minister says

Estonia is prepared to intercept and, if necessary, shoot down Russian aircraft violating its airspace, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 23 following an incursion by Russian jets a few days earlier.

"The message must be unequivocal: future violations will meet a response — including, if necessary, the interception and downing of intruding aircraft. This is not only about defending Estonia's borders — it's about defending NATO's borders," Tsahkna said.

On Sept. 19, three armed Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, flying 10 kilometers deep and approaching the capital, Tallinn. NATO jets intercepted and escorted them out.

Tsahkna called it the fourth and "by far the most serious" violation this year.

Estonia has requested consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced on Sept. 19. Article 4 allows member states to call for discussions with allies when they believe their security is threatened.

"Estonia considers this a direct challenge to NATO's collective security," Tsahkna said. "The international community must clearly and firmly condemn Russia's actions, which threaten peace and security. But condemnation alone is not enough. We must increase pressure on Russia."

The Russian jets reportedly flew without transponders or flight plans, a practice NATO officials describe as dangerous and destabilizing. Tallinn has lodged a formal protest with Moscow.

Russia denied the allegations, claiming its aircraft never entered Estonian airspace.

Italian Air Force F-35s operating under NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission intercepted the jets. NATO and EU representatives condemned the violation, while the alliance has reinforced air defenses on its eastern flank under Operation Eastern Sentry.

The incident follows a Russian drone strike in Poland earlier this month that prompted Warsaw to invoke Article 4. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is waging "a systematic campaign" against NATO and the EU, while U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington the incursion "could be big trouble."

Tsahkna stressed that Estonia's response would remain measured but firm. "This is not a moment for escalation. Last week's response was measured and effective — the threat was neutralised." he said.

"Today, NATO has reiterated its readiness to use all military and non-military means, in line with international law, to defend its territory and its people. Article 5 remains ironclad,” Tsahkna added.