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Ukraine strikes Russian oil facility in Bryansk Oblast overnight, General Staff says

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by Francis Farrell
Ukraine strikes Russian oil facility in Bryansk Oblast overnight, General Staff says
A sign reading Bryansk Oblast sits on the side of a road entering the region, which borders Ukraine, on March 2, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)

Ukrainian forces struck and damaged the Belets oil depot in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on May 25, the General Staff said.

The facility, located around 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Ukraine's northern border, was an important link in the supply of fuel to the Russian military, the General Staff said on social media.

Information on the damage to the depot was still being gathered, the General Staff statement said.

Also mentioned in the same post were two successful strikes on Russian ammunition depots in occupied Crimea and Donetsk Oblast, respectively, as well as a communications hub, also in the latter.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue to systematically discourage the Russian Federation from waging armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Attacks on oil and gas energy facilities deep inside Russia have become a near-daily occurrence in 2026, thanks to the increasing production and launching of deep-strike drones, often involving more drones  drones used in a single night than Russia regularly launches at Ukraine.

One refinery, in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast near Moscow, was struck four times in the month of May alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 22.

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Francis Farrell

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Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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