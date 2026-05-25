Ukraine strikes Russian oil facility in Bryansk Oblast overnight, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck and damaged the Belets oil depot in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on May 25, the General Staff said.

The facility, located around 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Ukraine's northern border, was an important link in the supply of fuel to the Russian military, the General Staff said on social media.

Information on the damage to the depot was still being gathered, the General Staff statement said.

Also mentioned in the same post were two successful strikes on Russian ammunition depots in occupied Crimea and Donetsk Oblast, respectively, as well as a communications hub, also in the latter.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue to systematically discourage the Russian Federation from waging armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Attacks on oil and gas energy facilities deep inside Russia have become a near-daily occurrence in 2026, thanks to the increasing production and launching of deep-strike drones, often involving more drones drones used in a single night than Russia regularly launches at Ukraine.

One refinery, in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast near Moscow, was struck four times in the month of May alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 22.