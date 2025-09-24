KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

'Roger that' — Poland, Estonia welcome Trump's calls to shoot down Russian jets

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
'Roger that' — Poland, Estonia welcome Trump's calls to shoot down Russian jets
MIG-29 fighter jets of the Polish Air Force exercising NATO shielding at the Lask Air Base on Oct. 12, 2022. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump's Sept. 23 comment that NATO allies should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace drew positive reactions from Estonia and Poland.

The endorsements come amid rising tension in NATO's eastern flank following a series of airspace breaches, which have challenged alliance protocols on intercepts, escalation, and collective defense.

"Roger that," said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, signaling his country's support for Trump's position.

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Estonian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on social media, "we got it," echoing a brisk acceptance in Tallinn.

Estonia's foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, earlier told the Kyiv Independent that the Baltic state and its allies must be prepared to both intercept and, if necessary, down aircraft that violate its sovereign airspace.

"The message must be unequivocal: future violations will meet a response — including, if necessary, the interception and downing of intruding aircraft," Tsahkna said on Sept. 23. "This is not only about defending Estonia's borders — it's about defending NATO's borders."

The reactions follow several recent incidents that raised alarm among NATO members.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace on Sept. 19 over the Gulf of Finland for roughly 12 minutes before departing, prompting Tallinn to request consultations under NATO's Article 4.

Days earlier, Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during a mass attack on Ukraine, the first direct engagement of Russian military assets over NATO territory since the war began.

NATO scrambled two Eurofighter jets over the Baltic Sea on Sept. 21 after an Il-20M reconnaissance plane was detected flying without a filed flight plan.

The alliance also launched the Eastern Sentry mission to reinforce air defenses along its eastern flank.

Czech President Petr Pavel said on Sept. 20 that NATO needs to stay united and respond decisively to Russian provocations, including by a potential military action.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS News that NATO had not discussed shooting down Russian jets unless they were attacking and that standard practice remains interception.

Is NATO already at war with Russia? It depends who you ask
Even before Russia sent more than 20 drones into Poland’s airspace earlier this month, some world leaders were sounding the alarm about the state of the ever-deteriorating relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe. “We are already in conflict with Russia,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Aug. 29, denouncing the Kremlin’s attacks on his country’s infrastructure and attempts to undermine the country’s social stability and public opinion. Russia has been waging a hybrid war against
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
PolandEstoniaNATONATO-RussiaWarDonald TrumpTrump & RussiaRussia
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 24
 (Updated:  )
'Now he trusts me much more,' Zelensky says as Trump shifts tone on Russia.

"Gradually, he realized that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was simply sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more because the information that my intelligence has, that we share with our partners," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Wednesday, September 24
Show More

Editors' Picks