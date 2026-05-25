Ukraine war latest: Russia announces plans for new mass attacks on Kyiv as capital continues clean-up

Key developments on May 25:

Russia announces plans for new mass attacks on Kyiv, including strikes on 'decision-making centers'

UK defense secretary's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

After huge Russian missile, Oreshnik strike, Kyiv cleanup operation continues for second day

Putin signs law authorizing use of military force to 'protect Russian citizens' abroad

Russia's Foreign Ministry has announced plans for a new round of mass long-range strikes on Kyiv, including on Ukraine's "decision-making centers," in what Moscow called retaliation for a Ukrainian strike in occupied Luhansk Oblast whose target remains disputed. Russia claimed a dormitory was hit, while Ukraine said it had targeted a Russian drone command facility.

The threat came just a day after one of Russia's largest-ever mass missile and drone attacks on the capital, which killed two and injured over 80, as strikes were recorded in almost every district of the city.

"The Russian Armed Forces are launching systematic strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises in Kyiv," the Foreign Ministry statement read, "including specific sites where drones are designed, manufactured, programmed, and prepared for use by the Kyiv regime with the assistance of NATO specialists responsible for the supply of components, intelligence, and targeting."

"The strikes will target both decision-making centers and command posts," the statement added, repeating a common phrase in Russia used to threaten strikes on the headquarters of state institutions and security services.

Foreign citizens, including diplomats, were encouraged to leave the city, while Ukrainian civilians were called upon to stay away from "military and administrative infrastructure of the Zelensky regime."

UK defense secretary's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

A Royal Air Force (RAF) jet carrying U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey from his visit to Estonia had its signals jammed near the Russian border, in an incident first reported by the Times on May 24.

A U.K. defense source confirmed the incident to the Kyiv Independent, calling it the result of "reckless Russian interference."

The Dassault Falcon 900LX aircraft reportedly had its satellite signal disabled for the entire three-hour flight on May 21.

The plane was carrying political and military advisors, a general, two photographers, and a journalist when it was hit by interference at the start of the journey.

As a result, pilots had to use "revisionary" navigation systems to calculate their location, the Times reported. The U.K. defense source said that "the RAF is well prepared to deal with this activity."

It remains unclear whether Russia purposefully targeted Healey's plane.

read also UK defense secretary’s plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

After huge Russian missile, Oreshnik strike, Kyiv cleanup operation continues for second day

The cleanup operation in Kyiv after Russia's massive missile and drone strike over the weekend continued for a second day, with nearly 100 emergency service workers attending multiple attack sites, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 25.

In the overnight attack on May 24, Kyiv and the surrounding region were targeted with hundreds of drones and missiles, with casualties and destruction across the capital.

In total, two people were killed and 87 others injured in the capital, including three children, Zelensky said.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike continue in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky and Podilsky districts, he added. Nearly 100 personnel from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have been involved, while around 300 sites across Kyiv, including nearly 150 homes and apartment buildings, were damaged.

"I am grateful to the medical workers treating and supporting our people. I thank everyone involved in recovery efforts, all emergency and public services," Zelensky said.

Putin signs law authorizing use of military force to 'protect Russian citizens' abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 25 signed a bill effectively authorizing him to invade foreign countries under the guise of "protection of Russian citizens" abroad.

The legislation, passed by Russia's State Duma on May 13, enables the Russian president to order troop deployments abroad to "protect" Russian citizens facing arrest, detention, trial, or other perceived persecution by foreign nations and international courts.

The news comes amid mounting warnings by Western officials that Russia may launch an attack against NATO in the coming years, a scenario seen as increasingly realistic since the all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian lawmakers have framed the legislation as part of an effort to "counter the campaign of rampant Russophobia that continues abroad."

Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, linked the bill to the case of Alexander Butyagin, a Russian archeologist who was detained in Poland for several months over illegal excavations in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly threatened its neighbors under the pretext of protecting Russians living abroad. The same argument has been used as justification for Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014.