'Ready for all options' — Ukraine gears up for possible Zelensky, Putin talks

Ukraine is "ready for all options" as it gears up for a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin of Russia in Istanbul this week, a source close to the President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent on May 12.

After a flurry of diplomatic developments over the weekend, Putin rejected an immediate ceasefire called for by Kyiv and its European allies, instead suggesting direct peace talks be held in Istanbul on May 15.

In response, Zelensky said he is ready to meet Putin “himself,” though whether or not the Russian president will attend remains to be seen.

"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," Zelensky said.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow — this proposal is on the table. A complete and unconditional ceasefire — long-term, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy — could bring peace much closer," he added in a separate statement.

Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce or if Putin declines to attend, a source close to the president said "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."

Russia's proposal to hold talks came after demands for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire resulting from talks between Ukraine, France, the U.K., Germany, and Poland at the weekend.

After Putin's counterproposal, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks "immediately" as efforts by the White House have thus far failed to establish a ceasefire.

"Putin... doesn't want to have a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately," Trump said earlier on May 11.

"At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!" he added.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.