Videographer for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a videographer position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a proactive and ambitious videographer to film and edit videos;

Work closely with video journalists, producers and head of the video department to understand project objectives and deliver content that meets creative expectations;

The main platform you'll be creating video for is YouTube;

The main types of content are explainer videos, reports, and documentaries.

Requirements:

Proficient filming skills;

Proficiency with the Adobe creative suite, including Premiere and After Effects;

A strong understanding of digital video trends;

Ability to do basic graphic design (lower thirds, adjusting the templates for openers, etc.);

Ability to give and receive feedback and direction;

Creativity, innovative thinking and readiness to work in a fast-paced environment with quick turnaround times.

Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;

We are looking for a person who is based in Kyiv, since our presence on the ground is one of our key advantages among other international media.

We offer:

A young, ambitious and collaborative team that will support and inspire you;

Agility, minimal bureaucracy, quick growth, quick implementation of changes to processes when needed;

Market-level salary.

Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.