Ukraine's defense industry seeing impact of foreign investment, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign funding in Ukraine's defense industry is showing a noticeable impact on the domestic production of weaponry and equipment, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on July 25.

Zelensky said he spoke with Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin about plans for "armored vehicles, drones, and artillery."

"It is evident that the (defense) sector is becoming entirely different—stronger and more efficient," not just due to funding from the state budget, but also "partner investments in defense production in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

In April, Denmark became the first country to buy weapons and equipment for Ukraine's Armed Forces from a domestic manufacturer as part of a military aid package.

The Danish Defense Ministry announced a 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package for Ukraine that included 200 million Danish kroner ($28.5 million) earmarked for purchases from Ukraine's defense industry.

The same month, the U.K. and Ukraine signed an agreement to encourage defense industry cooperation and support joint projects between British and Ukrainian companies, while BAE Systems also signed an agreement with the U.K. government for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in Ukraine of the L119 light gun, a 105 mm howitzer.

The U.K. and Ukraine signed another agreement on July 25, which provides credit support for the development of Ukraine's defense industry, specifically supporting the partial production of air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv is also "preparing steps to increase the quantity and quality of our long-range drones," and has decided on upcoming tasks for missile specialists and Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state defense conglomerate.