General Staff: Russia has lost 572,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 572,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 26.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,320 tanks, 16,050 armored fighting vehicles, 21,414 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,840 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 904 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,683 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.