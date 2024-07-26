Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 572,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
A M142 HIMARS launches a rocket on the Bakhmut direction on May 18, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine.
A M142 HIMARS launches a rocket on the Bakhmut direction on May 18, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Ukraine received the HIMARS as part of international military assistance programs to help defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 572,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 26.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,320 tanks, 16,050 armored fighting vehicles, 21,414 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,840 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 904 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,683 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
