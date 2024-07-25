Skip to content
Poland supplying Ukraine with 45th military aid package, official says

by Abbey Fenbert July 26, 2024 12:52 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier holds machine gun ammunition during a training with French servicemembers in a military training compound at an undisclosed location in Poland on April 4, 2024. (Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty Images)
Poland is providing Ukraine with its 45th military aid package since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's former Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, said on July 25 in an interview with Ukrinform.

Warsaw, a staunch supporter of Ukrainian defense against Russian aggression, has previously supplied Kyiv with 44 military aid packages, totaling over $4 billion.

"The 45th package is now in the process of being implemented, which includes, among other things, a significant amount of ammunition for Ukraine," Zvarych told Ukrinform.

Zvarych served as Ukraine's ambassador to Poland from February 2022 to June 2024, when President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed him ambassador to Czechia.

In addition to ammunition, Poland is also "working on the possibility of additional reinforcement of the Ukrainian Air Force with its aircraft," namely MiG-29s, Zvarych said.

"We have an understanding of when and under what conditions this can happen, and we are working on this together with Poland and other NATO member states."

Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw on July 8, agreeing to ongoing political, military, and economic cooperation. The document specifies that Warsaw will "consider the possibility of transferring a MiG-29 squadron without compromising Polish security."

Poland has previously provided Ukraine with 10 MiG-29 aircraft, Zvarych said.

3:57 PM

Putin holds talks with Assad in Moscow.

According to the readout, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad said he was "happy to see" Russian President Vladimir Putin again and emphasized that "relations between our nations have been based on trust, which is evidence of our nations' maturity."
