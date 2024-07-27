Russia claims Ukraine attacks Bryansk region with 21 drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones late on July 26 over the southern border region of Bryansk, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The regional governor said 12 drones were downed in the space of an hour. There were no casualties or serious damage. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Bryansk region borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts to the south.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to the southeast, reported that three drone attacks and several shelling incidents had shattered windows and caused additional damage to buildings.

Ukrainian forces have frequently targeted Russian border regions, especially Belgorod, to diminish Russian attacks within Ukraine's borders.

On July 22, an oil refinery in the Russian town of Tuapse on the Black Sea coast caught fire after over 75 drones targeted multiple Russian regions overnight. A source in Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the refinery strike was carried out by the agency.

Russian Telegram channels reported that the attack also started a fire near the Morozovsk airbase in Rostov Oblast.