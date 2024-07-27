Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attacks, Bryansk, Border communities
Russia claims Ukraine attacks Bryansk region with 21 drones

by Olena Goncharova July 27, 2024 3:55 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: A monument is seen in Bryansk, approximately 379 kilometers (235 miles) southwest of Moscow, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian air defense units intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones late on July 26 over the southern border region of Bryansk, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The regional governor said 12 drones were downed in the space of an hour. There were no casualties or serious damage. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Bryansk region borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts to the south.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to the southeast, reported that three drone attacks and several shelling incidents had shattered windows and caused additional damage to buildings.

Ukrainian forces have frequently targeted Russian border regions, especially Belgorod, to diminish Russian attacks within Ukraine's borders.

On July 22, an oil refinery in the Russian town of Tuapse on the Black Sea coast caught fire after over 75 drones targeted multiple Russian regions overnight. A source in Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the refinery strike was carried out by the agency.

Russian Telegram channels reported that the attack also started a fire near the Morozovsk airbase in Rostov Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Russian losses in Ukraine causing ‘serious problems’ for recruitment, HUR says
Key updates on July 26: * Russian losses in Ukraine causing ‘serious problems’ for recruitment, HUR says * Ukraine hit Russian airfield in occupied Crimea, General Staff confirms * Russia using new, cheap drones to locate Ukraine’s air defense, military intelligence says * Inspection of Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
Editors' Picks

