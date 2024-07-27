Borrell urges China to leverage influence and persuade Russia to cease its war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos, the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell urged China to support the peace process in Ukraine and halt the export of dual-use goods to Russia, which bolster its military capabilities.



Borrell emphasized that China's support for Russia negatively impacts EU-China relations and stressed the existential threat Russia's war poses to Europe.



He also referenced a joint statement by China and Brazil in May, which called for a peace conference but did not address Ukraine's territorial integrity.



Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion and met with Wang.



"China has unshakably reaffirmed its respect for the principle of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba said in a video post on Instagram.



China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and has become Russia's leading source of dual-use goods.



Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to China to use its sway over Moscow to help bring an end to the war.