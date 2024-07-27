Skip to content
News Feed, Josep Borrell, EU, European Union, China
Borrell urges China to leverage influence and persuade Russia to cease its war against Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil July 27, 2024 6:16 AM 1 min read
EU's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses media during a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 7, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos, the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell urged China to support the peace process in Ukraine and halt the export of dual-use goods to Russia, which bolster its military capabilities.

Borrell emphasized that China's support for Russia negatively impacts EU-China relations and stressed the existential threat Russia's war poses to Europe.

He also referenced a joint statement by China and Brazil in May, which called for a peace conference but did not address Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion and met with Wang.

"China has unshakably reaffirmed its respect for the principle of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba said in a video post on Instagram.

China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and has become Russia's leading source of dual-use goods.

Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to China to use its sway over Moscow to help bring an end to the war.

Kuleba holds more than 3 hours of talks with Chinese FM
“China has always been firmly committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement regarding the talks.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
