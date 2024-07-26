Ukraine downs 20 of 23 Russian aerial targets overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 20 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 26, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine's Air Force was not able to down the other aerial target, a single Iskander-M ballistic missile, launched overnight. The impacts of the missile launch are currently unclear.

Russia reportedly launched the missiles and drones from various locations overnight, including Russia's Rostov and Kursk oblasts, as well as Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

One of the Shahed-type attack drones struck a residential dormitory in the city of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast, injuring one person overnight, regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported. Earlier in the evening a nationwide air raid siren was issued.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones launched on July 26 were downed over Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv oblasts.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Overnight on July 26, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down six Ukrainian-launched drones over Rostov and Kursk oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.











