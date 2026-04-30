JD Vance 'helping Russians' by supporting halt to Ukraine aid, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance for praising the halt of American military aid to Ukraine, saying the stance benefits Russia and weakens the United States, in comments to Newsmax published on April 29.

The remarks follow Vance's public defense of the Trump administration's decision to stop direct U.S. weapons transfers to Kyiv, a policy shift that has drawn criticism and underscored divisions in Washington over support for Ukraine.

"It's one of the things I'm proudest… we've told Europe that if you want to buy weapons, you can, but the U.S. is not buying weapons and sending them to Ukraine anymore," Vance said in April.

Zelensky pushed back against the comments, arguing that reducing support to Ukraine ultimately strengthens Moscow's position.

"If JD Vance is proud that he's not helping us, it means that he is helping Russians, and I'm not sure that it's strengthening the United States," Zelensky said.

"Russia is the enemy. They will always be enemies with the United States."

The exchange comes amid a broader shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, who has halted most new military aid to Ukraine and urged Europe to take on a greater share of support.

European countries provided the majority of military assistance to Ukraine in 2025, including funding for Patriot air defense interceptors and other U.S.-made systems.

Vance has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of continued U.S. aid to Kyiv within the administration. The White House defended Vance's role in foreign policy. Spokesperson Olivia Wales said the administration remains focused on ending the war.

"President Trump has an extraordinary national security team… who are all working together to end the war between Russia and Ukraine," Wales told the Kyiv Independent.

"The Vice President has always been a trusted voice on all foreign policy topics… (Vance) is an invaluable member of the president's exceptional team."