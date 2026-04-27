JD Vance brags about halting Ukraine aid — sources say he's not just talking, he's driving policy

U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Budapest, Hungary, on April 7, 2026. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance in April openly praised the Trump administration's decision to halt direct U.S. weapons transfers to Ukraine — a statement that drew criticism and highlighted his skepticism toward Kyiv.

"It's one of the things I'm proudest… we've told Europe that if you want to buy weapons, you can, but the U.S. is not buying weapons and sending them to Ukraine anymore," Vance said at a Turning Point event.

His comments immediately drew backlash, coming at a time when Russia continues daily strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur said the policy shift effectively benefits Moscow.

"Not good for America. Not good for Europe. Not good for Ukraine. This is only good for Russia," she said in a statement.

At the same time, as the Kyiv Independent has learned, Vance is not merely echoing the Trump administration's foreign policy — he is actively shaping it.

Vance has emerged as one of the key voices influencing Washington's approach to Ukraine, according to sources familiar with internal discussions.

A worldview formed before the war

Vance's criticism of Ukraine did not begin in office.

Long before his now-famous Oval Office clash with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he had already positioned himself as a skeptic of U.S. support for Kyiv.

In early 2022, as global attention focused on the growing threat of all-out war against Ukraine, Vance — then a Senate candidate — dismissed the issue in stark terms.

"I gotta be honest with you, I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another," he said during an interview.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (L), U.S. President Donald Trump (C), and Vice President JD Vance (R) meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 28, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The comment, widely criticized at the time, captured a core element of Vance's thinking: Ukraine, in his view, does not represent a U.S. national interest.

From the earliest days of Russia's war, he has framed the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II as a burden on American resources.

Vance has criticized the scale of U.S. assistance approved under former President Joe Biden, while saying NATO allies have failed to shoulder enough of the burden.

This framing has become a central pillar of Vance's foreign policy identity.

Contrasts within his own circle

At the same time, Vance's stance on Ukraine stands in stark contrast not only to U.S. allies but also to members of his own family and closed circle.

His cousin, Nate Vance, traveled to Ukraine in March 2022, initially to deliver humanitarian aid before joining Ukrainian forces. Over three years, he fought in some of the war's most intense battles as part of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion.

Speaking to the Kyiv Independent, Nate Vance said he disagreed with the vice president's earlier remarks about "not caring" about Ukraine.

"It's fair to say that I don't agree with that statement," he said. "But you have to take that comment in context. He was not a politician yet. It's politics."

Similar divergences also appear within Vance's broader professional circle.

Daniel Driscoll, U.S. Secretary of the Army and a close ally of Vance — and his former Yale Law School classmate — has taken a more supportive tone on Ukraine.

"The U.S. Army has stood by and stood with the Ukrainians from the very first day of the war," Driscoll said on April 16. "They have done an absolutely amazing job of innovating. And I am publicly on record saying we are learning a lot from them."

President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll (R) in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Ukraine’s Presidential Office)

Back in December, Driscoll, who was appointed on Vance's recommendation, traveled to Kyiv and even took part as a U.S. negotiator on Ukraine.

This difference between Vance's remarks and senior military views points to deeper internal disagreements over Ukraine's status as a U.S. ally.

An influential voice

Vance's influence on U.S. foreign policy extends beyond rhetoric.

According to White House officials, Vance plays a meaningful role in shaping internal policy discussions, including those related to Ukraine.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales described him as an important figure in the administration's diplomatic efforts.

"President Trump has an extraordinary national security team… who are all working together to end the war between Russia and Ukraine," she told the Kyiv Independent.

"The Vice President has always been a trusted voice on all foreign policy topics — from working to end the senseless killing in Russia and Ukraine to leading negotiations with Iran. (Vance) is an invaluable member of the president's exceptional team."

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) looks at Vice President JD Vance (L) in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Jan. 9, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Another person confirmed that Vance also takes part in post-session debriefings following U.S.-mediated peace talks involving American officials.

Still, this raises a broader question: what shapes Vance's views on Ukraine?

Not simple isolationism

Analysts argue that his position cannot be reduced to simple isolationism.

Samuel Garrett of the U.S. Studies Center at the University of Sydney said Vance's views reflect a more selective approach to U.S. engagement abroad.

"It is easy to label JD Vance simply as an isolationist. Yet his previous support for military aid to Israel and Taiwan suggests that it is not so simple," Garrett said.

"His criticism of Ukraine and Europe appears more personal and rooted in his narrow view of U.S. foreign policy interests."

Analysts say Vance's rhetoric is aimed at a domestic audience. Majda Ruge of the European Council on Foreign Relations argued that his comments on ending weapons deliveries are intended to strengthen his standing with the MAGA base.

"Since he couldn't steer the administration away from conflict with Iran, he's using the Ukraine issue to re-establish himself as the true voice of the anti-war right," she said.

At the same time, experts say his position ultimately points toward a broader strategic goal. Ruge added that Vance has long favored a diplomatic reset with Moscow.

"He has consistently pushed for a deal on Ukraine which would allow for a political and economic reset between the U.S. and Russia. This remains his position."

Note from the author:

Hi, this is Tim Zadorozhnyy, the author of this article.

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