The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
United Nations, United States, Council of Europe, Ukraine, Russia, War, Trump & Ukraine, Trump & Russia
Edit post

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war

by Anna Fratsyvir April 17, 2025 9:28 PM 2 min read
Members of the United Nations General Assembly attend a meeting for a special session at the United Nations headquarters on Feb. 24, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States voted against a U.N. General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the U.N. and the Council of Europe because of its language regarding Russia’s war, according to a letter from Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, dated April 16.

The resolution passed despite U.S. opposition, with nine countries voting against it – the United States, Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, Congo, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, and Sudan.

As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Washington is increasingly softening its tone on Russia.

Commenting on the April 16 resolution, Shrier said Washington opposed it because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”

“Maintaining international peace and security, including through the peaceful settlement of disputes, is the primary goal for which the United Nations was created,” Shrier said, adding that the U.S. supports efforts for a durable resolution of the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. also criticized the resolution’s endorsement of the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees, arguing they undermine national sovereignty and fail to address the destabilizing effects of mass migration.

Washington also objected to references to the 2030 Agenda and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, labeling them as soft global governance that could contradict U.S. interests.

Earlier on Feb. 24, the U.S. voted against a UN General Assembly resolution that reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity and named Russia an aggressor.

Instead, the U.S. backed a separate, less confrontational resolution at the UN Security Council that avoided direct blame and called broadly for an end to the conflict. Days later, the U.S. declined to sign a WTO statement condemning Russian aggression.

Ukraine and the U.S. previously agreed to a complete 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11. Russia rejected the proposal unless it included concessions that would undermine Kyiv’s ability to defend itself, including a full halt to foreign military aid.

While U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war are ongoing, Ukrainian officials say Russia continues to insist on maximalist demands and has shown little willingness to pursue a comprehensive peace agreement. Kyiv maintains it is ready for a complete ceasefire if Moscow agrees to reciprocate.

‘Territories are first and foremost people:’ Zaporizhzhia, Kherson residents anxiously watch Witkoff debate the land they stand on
Zaporizhzhia — During what would usually be evening rush hour in Zaporizhzhia, cars move easily through main streets that were once choked with traffic. As the shadows grow longer, soldiers calmly remove camouflage netting from the air defense weapons they’ll man against Russia’s deadly attacks unti…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).Read more

Most popular

News Feed

9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.