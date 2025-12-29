KI logo
Politics

US security guarantees set for 15 years, with Ukraine pushing for extension, Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
US security guarantees set for 15 years, with Ukraine pushing for extension, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a news conference following a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida club on Dec. 28, 2025. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

In a draft document, U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine are outlined for a period of 15 years, with a possibility for extension, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Dec. 29.

Security guarantees were one of the topics discussed during Zelensky's two-hour meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which ended without breakthrough.

Zelensky described the security guarantees discussed with Trump as "strong," though adding that "for now, they are not permanent."

"I told (Trump) that the war has been going on for almost 15 years, and we would really like the guarantees to be longer," Zelensky said.

"I told him that we would like to consider guarantees for 30, 40, or even 50 years, and that would be a historic decision by president Trump. The president said he would think about it."

Days before the meeting, Zelensky unveiled a draft of the revised peace plan to end Russia's full-scale war. The initial 28-point plan, which effectively pushed Ukraine toward capitulation, has been reworked into a 20-point framework.

In addition, drafts for three-party security guarantees between Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe, as well as a bilateral security agreement with the U.S., were developed. Another document outlines economic cooperation, dubbed the "roadmap for Ukraine’s prosperity."

Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Monday, December 29
Ukraine This Year: a year of stalled peace and escalating war.

In this year-end wrap-up of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur looks back at the moments that defined 2025, the fourth year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine — from stalled peace efforts and escalating Russian attacks to mass anti-corruption protests and political upheaval at home.

Sunday, December 28
