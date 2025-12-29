US security guarantees set for 15 years, with Ukraine pushing for extension, Zelensky says

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

In a draft document, U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine are outlined for a period of 15 years, with a possibility for extension, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Dec. 29.

Security guarantees were one of the topics discussed during Zelensky's two-hour meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which ended without breakthrough.

Zelensky described the security guarantees discussed with Trump as "strong," though adding that "for now, they are not permanent."

"I told (Trump) that the war has been going on for almost 15 years, and we would really like the guarantees to be longer," Zelensky said.

"I told him that we would like to consider guarantees for 30, 40, or even 50 years, and that would be a historic decision by president Trump. The president said he would think about it."

Days before the meeting, Zelensky unveiled a draft of the revised peace plan to end Russia's full-scale war. The initial 28-point plan, which effectively pushed Ukraine toward capitulation, has been reworked into a 20-point framework.

In addition, drafts for three-party security guarantees between Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe, as well as a bilateral security agreement with the U.S., were developed. Another document outlines economic cooperation, dubbed the "roadmap for Ukraine’s prosperity."