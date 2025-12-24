Zelensky reveals full 20-point peace plan draft backed by Ukraine, US

After weeks of talks, Ukraine and the U.S. have prepared a draft of the revised peace plan to end Russia’s full-scale war.

The initial 28-point plan, which effectively pushed Ukraine toward capitulation, has been reworked into a 20-point framework, which President Volodymyr Zelensky presented to journalists.

In addition, a three-party security guarantee draft between Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe has been developed, as well as a bilateral security guarantee agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. Another document between Kyiv and Washington is focused on economic cooperation and was described as the “roadmap for Ukraine’s prosperity.”

“We have made significant progress toward finalizing the documents,” Zelensky said.

The U.S. is expected to deliver the 20-point draft to Moscow later on Dec. 24. If approved, the final document must be signed by the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., Europe (TBD), and Russia.

The ceasefire is expected to start as soon as the agreement is signed. For the agreement to take effect it must be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament and/or supported by the people of Ukraine in a referendum that would take place potentially within 60 days.

So far, Ukraine and the U.S. have not reached an agreement on two major issues in the revised plan, points 12 and 14 — control of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and control of the Donbas region, ravaged by war since 2014. The deal also does not mention Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

The Kyiv Independent is publishing a 20-point draft of the peace plan developed by Ukraine and the U.S.

1. The signatories affirm that Ukraine is a sovereign state.

2. The document constitutes a full and unquestionable non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. A monitoring mechanism will be set up to oversee the conflict line using satellite-based unmanned surveillance, ensuring early detection of violations.

3. Ukraine will receive security guarantees.

4. The size of Ukraine’s Armed Forces will remain at 800,000 personnel during peacetime.

5. The U.S., NATO, and European signatory states will provide Ukraine with “Article 5–like" guarantees. Following points apply:

A) If Russia invades Ukraine, a coordinated military response will be launched, and all global sanctions against Russia will be reinstated.

B) If Ukraine invades Russia or opens fire at Russian territory without provocation, the security guarantees will be considered void. If Russia opens fire on Ukraine, the security guarantees will come into effect.

C) The U.S. will receive compensation for providing security guarantees. (This provision has been removed.)

D) Previously signed bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and around 30 countries will remain in place.

6. Russia will formalize its non-aggression stance towards Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws and documents, ratifying them by Russia's State Duma.

7. Ukraine will become an EU member at a clearly designated time and will receive a short-term preferential access to the European market.

“As of today, the timing of Ukraine’s accession is a bilateral discussion between the United States and Ukraine, without European confirmation for now,” Zelensky said.

“Membership in the European Union is also our security guarantee, and therefore we want to set a date — when this will happen. For example, 2027 or 2028.”

8. Ukraine will receive a global development package, detailed in a separate agreement, covering various economic areas:

A) A development fund will be created for investing in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence."

B) The U.S. and U.S. companies will work with Ukraine to jointly invest in the restoration, modernization, and operation of Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

C) Joint efforts will be made to rebuild war-torn areas, focusing on restoring and modernizing cities and residential neighborhoods.

D) Infrastructure development will be prioritized.

E) Extraction of minerals and natural resources will be expanded.

F) The World Bank will provide a special funding package to support the acceleration of these efforts.

G) A high-level working group will be established, including the appointment of a leading global financial expert as the prosperity administrator to oversee the implementation of the strategic recovery plan and future prosperity.

9. The creation of several funds to address the restoration of the Ukrainian economy, the reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues will be established. The aim is to mobilize $800 billion, the estimated cost of the damage from the Russian war.

10. Ukraine will accelerate the process of negotiating a free trade agreement with the U.S.

11. Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to remaining a non-nuclear state, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

12. Control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the restoration of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Washington proposes that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant be jointly operated by Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S., with each country controlling 33%, and the U.S. serving as the primary overseer of the station.

Ukraine opposes Russian control over the plant. Kyiv proposes that the plant be managed by a joint venture consisting of the U.S. and Ukraine, where 50% of the electricity generated will go to Ukrainian-controlled territories, while the U.S. determines the distribution of the other 50%.

“We believe that for all of this to take place and function safely, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the city of Enerhodar, and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant must be demilitarized, because at present there are Russian troops and war there, and there is no necessary level of security,” Zelensky said.

13. Ukraine and Russia will introduce school courses that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures, fight racism and prejudice. Ukraine will approve EU rules on religious tolerance and minority language protection.

14. In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the line of military positions on the date of signing will be recognized as the de facto front line.

A) To determine troop movements needed to end the war and set up potential “free economic zones,” with Russia withdrawing its troops from these areas.

B) Russia must withdraw its troops from occupied parts of Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts for the agreement to take effect.

C) International forces will be placed along the front line to monitor the agreement's implementation.

D) The parties agree to follow the rules and obligations imposed by the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, including universal human rights.

“So we are in a situation where the Russians want us to withdraw from Donetsk Oblast, while the Americans are trying to find a way for us not to withdraw because we are against withdrawal,” Zelensky said.

“They are looking for a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone, meaning a format that could satisfy both sides. We consider a free economic zone a potential option for a sovereign state to choose such a path. We fought for a single word — ‘potential.’ We believe that such potential economic zones can exist,” he added.

“We are saying: if all regions are included and if we remain where we are, then we will reach an agreement. That is why it says ‘potential zones’ here. But if we do not agree to ‘remain where we are,’ there are two options: either the war continues, or something will have to be decided regarding all potential economic zones.”

15. Russia and Ukraine commit to refraining from using force to alter territorial arrangements and will resolve any disputes through diplomatic means.

16. Russia will not obstruct Ukraine’s use of the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. A separate maritime agreement will ensure freedom of navigation and transport, with the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit being demilitarized.

17. Establishment of a humanitarian committee that will insure the following:

A) All-for-all prisoner exchange.

B) All detained civilians, including children and political prisoners, will be freed.

C) Actions will be taken to address the problems and alleviate the suffering of conflict victims.

18. Ukraine must hold presidential elections as soon as possible after the deal is signed.

19. The deal will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored by the Peace Council, chaired by Trump. Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia, and the U.S. will be part of this process. Violations will lead to sanctions.

20. The ceasefire will take effect immediately once all parties agree to the deal.