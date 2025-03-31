The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US, Russia begin talks on rare earth minerals projects, Moscow claims

by Martin Fornusek March 31, 2025 8:36 AM 2 min read
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, speaks to a media member on the sidelines of the U.S.-Russia meeting at Riyadh's Diriyah Palace on February 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington and Moscow have begun discussions on projects related to Russian rare earth minerals, said Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia published on March 31.

The news comes as the Trump administration pushes for a swift ceasefire in Ukraine and explores venues for economic cooperation with Russia.

"Rare earth metals are an important area for cooperation, and, of course, we have begun discussions about various rare earth metals and projects in Russia," said Dmitriev, who also serves as presidential representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

Some companies have already demonstrated interest in the projects, the official claimed.

Dmitriev was one of Russia's negotiators during the Trump administration's first direct talks in Saudi Arabia in February.

The Feb. 18 talks were followed by two more rounds of discussions, with a meeting on March 24 focusing on a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Dmitriev said that the next round would take place in mid-April and concern both political issues and economic cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in February that Russia is open to working with the U.S. in developing rare earth deposits, including in the occupied parts of Ukraine, which Putin called "newly controlled regions."

U.S. President Donald Trump has also pushed for a deal on natural resources with Ukraine, though multiple sources indicated that its latest iteration imposes harsh conditions on Kyiv and would potentially endanger its EU accession efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 30 that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is looking to back out of a critical minerals agreement, warning him of "big, big problems" if he does so.

Trump says he’s ‘pissed off’ and ‘very angry’ at Putin in phone interview with NBC News
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly “pissed off” and “very angry” regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fixation over President Volodymyr Zelensky, NBC News reported on March 30.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

3:19 PM
Video

More US controversies and cyberattack | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur discusses how the Trump administration conducts foreign policy as Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is embroiled in several controversies amid ceasefire negotiations. Also, Ukrainians experience yet another cyberattack, this time on the national railway service.
