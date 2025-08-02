US nuclear submarines 'closer to Russia', Trump says

U.S. nuclear submarines have been repositioned "closer to Russia," U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax on Aug. 2 after a tense exchange with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

The move comes amid escalating rhetoric between the two nuclear powers, triggered by Trump’s ultimatum to Russia to halt its full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Aug. 8 or face new "severe" tariffs.

Medvedev responded on July 28 by warning that Trump's pressure campaign is a step towards war "not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country."

Trump said on Aug. 1 he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed to "appropriate regions."

"We always want to be ready, and so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines," Trump told Newsmax. "I just want to make sure that his (Medvedev's) words are only words and nothing more than that."

Known for his aggressive rhetoric, Medvedev has repeatedly threatened nuclear escalation and echoed Kremlin propaganda portraying Russia as a victim of Western aggression.

"To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace, not conflict. However, please understand that he is not (Barack) Obama, he is not (Joe) Biden, and he will not be trifled with. You are overplaying your hand," U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on X on Aug. 1.

Trump earlier accused Medvedev of "entering very dangerous territory," calling him a "failed former president" and warning him to "watch his words."

The U.S. president has threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russian oil unless Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a peace deal by Aug. 8.

The tariffs mentioned by Trump are expected to be secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil, gas and other products, such as China and India.

On July 31, senior U.S. diplomat John Kelley told the United Nations Security Council that the United States is prepared to implement "additional measures to secure peace."

Earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker also said in an interview with Newsmax that Trump still holds leverage to push for a diplomatic resolution to the war against Ukraine and has the ability to halt Russia’s capacity to finance the war effort.