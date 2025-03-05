US military aid freeze remains in place so far despite Zelensky's statement, WSJ reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The pause on U.S. military assistance for Ukraine will remain in place until U.S. President Donald Trump decides that President Volodymyr Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 5, citing undisclosed U.S. official sources.

The sources reportedly said it remains unclear whether Zelensky's recent statement, in which he affirmed commitment to peace and called his public spat with Trump "regrettable," would be enough to restart the U.S. aid.

Relations between Kyiv and Washington have been tense in recent weeks, especially after Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance entered into a heated argument in the Oval Office on Feb. 28.

The spat, after which the U.S. leaders berated Zelensky as "ungrateful" and not "ready for peace," derailed the signing of a natural resources agreement and preceded the Trump administration's decision to freeze all military assistance flowing to Ukraine.

Officials from Trump's team, including his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, privately stressed to Zelensky the need to mend the rift quickly before Trump's address to Congress on March 4, CNN reported, citing sources.

The U.K. government has also reportedly played a major role in convincing Zelensky. According to the Telegraph, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the Ukrainian president on March 4 to urge him to back Trump's mineral agreement and relay what the U.S. president wished to hear.

After Zelensky published his statement on social media, Trump voiced appreciation for his words but made no direct comment on the aid freeze. The New York Times also reported that the aid freeze remains in place at the moment.

While U.S. officials stressed that the signing of the mineral deal is not fully off the table, it remains unclear when and if it will be signed. CBS News reported that Trump is currently seeking a "bigger, better deal" with Ukraine instead.