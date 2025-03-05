Ukraine natural resources deal not ready as Trump seeks better terms, CBS News reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

An agreement between Kyiv and Washington on Ukraine's natural resources is not finalized as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks a "bigger, better deal," CBS News reported on March 4, citing undisclosed sources.

The painstakingly negotiated deal was scheduled to be signed on Feb. 28, but that plan was derailed after a public clash between Trump and Zelensky, leaving the agreement's fate uncertain.

After the U.S. froze military assistance for Kyiv, Zelensky issued a statement in which he called the spat "regrettable" and reaffirmed his readiness to sign the minerals deal and work toward peace.

Reuters reported that the deal was expected to be signed on March 4, but this claim was disputed by U.S. officials, and no agreement was concluded that day. CBS News did not clarify what terms Trump wants to see renegotiated.

The long-debated agreement would establish a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

The U.S. has reportedly put forth three proposals of the mineral deal, but the Ukrainian side has turned down the first two because they did not include security agreements, even as Washington ramped up the pressure.

The third version was also free of concrete security commitments but included a line reading that the fund "will be reinvested at least annually in Ukraine to promote the safety, security and prosperity of Ukraine."

The Trump administration has been reluctant to commit to Ukraine's security, arguing that the economic agreement is a security guarantee of itself and that Europe should take responsibility for Kyiv's defense.