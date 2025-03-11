The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Europe, United States, Russia, Sanctions against Russia, Sanctions, Ukraine, War, Marco Rubio, Business
Edit post

US has not discussed Russia sanctions relief with EU, Rubio says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 11, 2025 10:48 AM 2 min read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with the media on his military airplane as he flies to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2025. (Saul Loeb / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has not discussed easing sanctions against Russia with the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on March 10, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether Washington had engaged in talks with the EU about rolling back sanctions imposed in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rubio said, "We've not gotten to that stage."

"Obviously, the Europeans have their own set of sanctions, and we can't — they'll have to make the decision about what they're willing to do," he added.

Rubio emphasized that any final resolution to the war would have to involve European leaders "because of their sanctions that they've imposed."

The U.S. has the means to increase pressure on Russia if necessary, but Rubio expressed hope that such measures would not be required.

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing additional banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement are established.

Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has been subjected to extensive economic sanctions from both the U.S. and the EU.

The EU's sanctions framework includes economic restrictions and a list of over 2,400 individuals and entities subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

Russia’s Gazprom faces almost $20 billion in lawsuits from European energy firms
The claims stem from Gazprom’s decision to drastically reduce gas deliveries to Europe in 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that payments be made in rubles.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

11:03 AM

Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.