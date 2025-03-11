US has not discussed Russia sanctions relief with EU, Rubio says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has not discussed easing sanctions against Russia with the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on March 10, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether Washington had engaged in talks with the EU about rolling back sanctions imposed in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rubio said, "We've not gotten to that stage."

"Obviously, the Europeans have their own set of sanctions, and we can't — they'll have to make the decision about what they're willing to do," he added.

Rubio emphasized that any final resolution to the war would have to involve European leaders "because of their sanctions that they've imposed."

The U.S. has the means to increase pressure on Russia if necessary, but Rubio expressed hope that such measures would not be required.

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing additional banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement are established.

Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has been subjected to extensive economic sanctions from both the U.S. and the EU.

The EU's sanctions framework includes economic restrictions and a list of over 2,400 individuals and entities subject to asset freezes and travel bans.