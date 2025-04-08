The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Russia, Tariffs, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Ceasefire
Edit post

US did not impose tariffs on Russia 'because we're not doing business,' Trump says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 8, 2025 3:16 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, US on Oct. 9, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. did not impose tariffs on Russia, despite imposing tariffs on over 180 different countries and territories, because "we're not doing business" with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 7.

The White House imposed "reciprocal tariffs" on many countries that have a trade surplus with the U.S., set to take effect on April 9. Russia is not among the countries and territories subject to the wide-ranging tariffs.

Trump told reporters, Russia did not have tariffs imposed "because we’re not doing business, essentially, with Russia, because they’re at war."

Trump made his remarks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on April 7.

The U.S. president said he was disappointed in Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukraine, repeating comments he made on April 6.

"I’m not happy about what’s going on with the bombing because they’re bombing like crazy right now. They’re bombing — I don’t know what’s happening there. That’s not a good situation," Trump said.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Trump said an agreement between Russia and Ukraine is "getting sort of close."

Russia targeted Kryvyi Rih in a deadly attack on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

As Russia refuses to accept ceasefire, will Trump pressure Moscow?
Three weeks ago, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to implement a full 30-day ceasefire. Russia declined to do so, issuing a list of demands instead. On April 4, Russia hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and drones, killing 19 people, including nine
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.