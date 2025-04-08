US did not impose tariffs on Russia 'because we're not doing business,' Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. did not impose tariffs on Russia, despite imposing tariffs on over 180 different countries and territories, because "we're not doing business" with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 7.

The White House imposed "reciprocal tariffs" on many countries that have a trade surplus with the U.S., set to take effect on April 9. Russia is not among the countries and territories subject to the wide-ranging tariffs.

Trump told reporters, Russia did not have tariffs imposed "because we’re not doing business, essentially, with Russia, because they’re at war."

Trump made his remarks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on April 7.

The U.S. president said he was disappointed in Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukraine, repeating comments he made on April 6.

"I’m not happy about what’s going on with the bombing because they’re bombing like crazy right now. They’re bombing — I don’t know what’s happening there. That’s not a good situation," Trump said.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Trump said an agreement between Russia and Ukraine is "getting sort of close."

Russia targeted Kryvyi Rih in a deadly attack on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.