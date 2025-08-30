KI logo
Patriot components, Starlink upkeep — US approves $329 million in military sales for Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: Two Patriot launchers deployed at the German Air and Missile Defense Task Force (PATRIOT) contingent are facing east. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The United States Department of State approved military sales to Ukraine worth $329.1 million on Aug. 29, for components related to the upkeep of Patriot air defense systems as well as Starlink terminals, the agency announced.

In separate announcements, the State Department said that approximately $179.1 million would be directed towards "Patriot Air Defense System Sustainment" and will include spare parts, maintenance support, software updates, and contractor training, among other items associated with the Patriot systems' upkeep.

In another package, the State Department said that, at Ukraine's request, an estimate $150 million had been appropriated to "buy an extension of satellite communications services for (Ukraine's) Starlink terminals." The sales package includes U.S. Government and contractor engineering and logistics support, among other assistance, the agency said.

In June, the United States and NATO reached an agreement for alliance members to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Since the beginning of August, NATO allies such as Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden have committed to funding PURL packages for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for Western allies to supply Kyiv with U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukraine's skies from Russian missile attacks.

Likewise, Ukraine heavily relies on satellite Starlink internet terminals, developed by billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX corporation, to restore internet access and power to hospitals, schools and emergency services during widespread blackouts. Along with the humanitarian purposes, Ukraine has used Starlink terminals to pilot drones, target artillery strikes, and coordinate battlefield communications.

The announcement of additional military sales comes just one day after the State Department approved 825 million worth of Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and related equipment in sale to Kyiv.

"Up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules to counter spoofing will be procured," Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak wrote on social media, confirming the deal.

Ahead of finalizing the sale, the U.S. congress must sign off its approval to the sale of the equipment. It was not immediately clear as to when Ukraine can expect to receive the equipment stemming from the sale.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

