Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Germany pledges $500 million for NATO-led US weapons supply to Ukraine

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Germany pledges $500 million for NATO-led US weapons supply to Ukraine
A Patriot air defense system in Sochaczew, Poland, 21st, March 2015 (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Germany will contribute $500 million to a NATO initiative supplying Ukraine with critically needed U.S.-made weapons, the alliance announced on Aug. 13.

The support will come through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, which coordinates funding for Kyiv's most urgent battlefield needs.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Berlin's decision, saying the announcement "underlines its commitment to help the Ukrainian people defend their freedom."

"I commend Germany for stepping up once again," he said. "Germany is the largest European contributor of military aid to Ukraine."

The PURL initiative pools contributions from NATO members to finance American weapons, munitions, and equipment from U.S. stockpiles.

Germany's pledge follows earlier commitments of about $500 million from the Netherlands, as well as contributions from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

The program stems from a July 14 agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, allowing European countries to purchase American arms for Ukraine.

Germany, which committed a record 5 billion euros ($5.65 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in May, has faced criticism for slow weapons deliveries early in the full-scale war but has since become Kyiv's second-largest military backer after the U.S.

Russia exceeds monthly recruitment targets, Ukraine’s military intelligence says
The Kremlin planned to enlist 343,000 people in 2025 and has already fulfilled over 60% of that goal, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
GermanyUkraineNATOMilitary aidWarEuropean alliesEurope
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 13
Video
Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says

The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and political scientist, to discuss the upcoming high-level talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Aug. 15 in Alaska, as well as both sides’ strategies for the meeting.

Opinion
Russia's hybrid empire.

When war rages on the front line — with trenches, tanks, drones, and rockets — it is visible. But a far more dangerous war is fought where it goes unnoticed: in negotiations, in memoranda, in the emphasis on ethnic grievances and cultural claims.

Show More

Editors' Picks