US approves $825 million military sale to Ukraine for ERAM missiles

The United States Department of State approved a military sale to Ukraine for Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and related equipment worth an estimated $825 million, the agency announced on Aug. 28.

"Up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules to counter spoofing will be procured," Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak wrote on social media, confirming the deal.

According to an official State Department press release, the "proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Moreover, the "sale will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions."

The press release noted that "Ukraine will use funding from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway... for this purchase." This was also confirmed by Yermak on social media.

Earlier in July, the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reached an agreement for alliance members to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

Since the beginning of August, NATO allies such as Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden have committed to funding PURL packages for Ukraine. International military support remains critical for Kyiv, as Russian continues to attack Ukrainian civilian targets on a regular basis.