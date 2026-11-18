Igor D’iu, a Russian national, was charged in the U.S. for spying for Russia and targeting an unnamed technology company in Silicon Valley, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Nov. 18.

The announcement from the U.S. DOJ follows similar revelations of Russian spies across multiple countries in recent months.

“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because of that company’s assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Craig H. Missakian said in a statement. “We will not tolerate any efforts — by foreign governments or otherwise — to turn Silicon Valley into a base for foreign intelligence operations.



According to the U.S. DOJ, D'iu was recruited by co-conspirators through Telegram. D'iu traveled from Istanbul, Turkey, to Mexico City, Mexico, in June 2026. Co-conspirators then facilitated D'iu's unlawful entry into the United States by crossing the Mexico-U.S. border.



D'iu was instructed to carry out clandestine assignments targeting employees of a large Palo Alto, California, technology and defense company allegedly supplying weapons and systems to Ukraine for use against Russia. D'iu was reportedly told his work was for "the Motherland." Receiving instructions, financing, and equipment from contacts on Telegram.



During the operation, D'iu was allegedly instructed to visit a coffee shop near the company's Palo Alto office, identify employees, and photograph their laptop screens. D'iu was also directed to place his own laptop in designated locations near the company property to remotely access company networks.

According to the DOJ, D’iu’s surveilled company employees and their homes. Around Sept. 3, D'iu allegedly stalked a female employee for 30 miles as she drove from the company's office to San Francisco. The woman, noticing the tail, attempted to evade D'iu, forcing D'iu to drive aggressively and violate traffic laws. Once the woman contacted police, D'iu allegedly abandoned his pursuit.



Following the incident, police contacted D'iu, prompting him to travel to Reno, Nevada, at the behest of his co-conspirators on Telegram. D'iu later returned to the Palo Alto area to continue his operation.

FBI agents raided D'iu's residence in the area in October, finding around $18,000 in cash, two laptops, two iPhones, two Russian passports, wireless networking equipment, fraudulent identification documents, and documents about the targeted company's employees.

Photo's D'iu took of the unnamed technology company's employees' laptops in 2026. (U.S. Department of Justice)

D’iu faces a four-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, interstate stalking, and identification document fraud. If convicted on all counts, D’iu faces up to 21 years in prison, $850,000 in fines (774,400 euros), and three years of supervised release.

"Such conduct, if proven, is a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation," said Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor. "We will use every tool at our disposal to find, prosecute, and punish such conduct, wherever and whenever it happens.”

D'iu's exposed clandestine operations follow multiple instances of Russian spies found operating in Western nations.

On Nov. 12, A U.S. Army officer who was arrested in England for allegedly attempting to pass sensitive information to Russia was identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner.

On Oct. 8, a Royal Navy sailor charged with passing military secrets to Russia appeared in court in London.

On Aug. 21, Australian authorities charged a dual Russian-Australian citizen after he allegedly joined Ukraine’s military and tried to pass information about Ukrainian forces to people linked to Russian intelligence.

D'iu is scheduled to appear in U.S. federal court on Nov. 24.