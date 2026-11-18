Key developments on Nov. 18:

Ukrainian General Staff confirms overnight attack on 2 Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai

'The enemy does not stop' — Russia repeatedly strikes central Odesa, kills 4, injures 9

Ukraine, Russia 'negotiating' another Oleshky-style humanitarian mission, Lubinets says

Russia planned high casualty false-flag attack near Kaliningrad border, Rzeczpospolita reports

European Commission approves proposal to provide additional $49.5 billion to Ukraine

Ukrainian forces struck two oil refineries in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai in an overnight attack on Nov. 17 to 18, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on Nov. 18.

The attacks are part of Ukraine's greater campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to Moscow's military and reducing revenue supporting its war against Ukraine.

"Every fire at (these refineries) means less diesel and gasoline for the Russian army and fewer oil rubles, with which the Russian aggressor buys missiles and rockets," the General Staff said in its announcement.

The attacks damaged oil tanks at the Ilsky refinery and the oil processing plant at the Afip Refinery, the General Staff said. The General Staff did not specify by which means the attacks were carried out.

'The enemy does not stop' — Russia repeatedly strikes central Odesa, kills 4, injures 9

Repeated Russian attacks on the city center of Odesa, a major port city in southern Ukraine, killed four people and injured nine others on Nov. 18, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

"The enemy does not stop attacking Odesa," Kiper said, adding that Russia had struck the city center three times already in the morning.

Beyond the casualties, Russia's attacks damaged windows in residential buildings, cafes, and shops, and set a passenger car on fire. Several other cars were also damaged, Kiper said.

The attack comes amid repeated Russian strikes on civilian and commercial sites across Odesa Oblast. On Nov. 11, Russian forces struck a crowded market in central Chornomorsk, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, according to local authorities.

Ukraine, Russia 'negotiating' another Oleshky-style humanitarian mission, Lubinets says

Ukraine and Russia, with U.S. mediation, have been negotiating a new humanitarian mission modeled on the recent operation in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Nov. 18.

The current discussions focus on Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, particularly Oleshky and the surrounding community, where people remain and continue to face severe shortages of food, water, and medicine

Speaking on national television, Lubinets described the situation there as close to a "humanitarian catastrophe."

"And in my view, we need to find the quickest possible way to either allow people to leave this area or to get humanitarian aid to them," he said. "So these negotiations are ongoing. I don’t know how easy it will be for us to agree on the next humanitarian mission, but in any case, we have taken the first step — which is always the hardest.

"Our primary goal is to rescue our citizens — this is what we did in Oleshky and what we will continue to do," he added.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Nov. 11 that at least 34 settlements in the occupied region are in critical condition. Kherson Oblast was partially occupied at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Lubinets said that negotiations with Russia remain "difficult" and "quite cynical," but he believes the Russian side was prepared to discuss further missions, given Ukraine's previous experience of working with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

The ombudsman added that the possibility of continuing such missions had also been discussed during the meeting with Melania Trump at the White House on Nov. 5.

'The goal was to halt aid to Ukraine' — Russia planned high casualty false-flag attack near Kaliningrad border, Rzeczpospolita reports

Russian intelligence services were preparing a sabotage and false-flag operation near Poland's border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave in late October or early November, meant to blame Ukraine for the attack to undermine Western aid to Kyiv, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Nov. 18.

The plan reportedly involved breaching and crossing the border and staging an attack on a facility, including on the territory of the Russian Federation itself, according to Rzeczpospolita, citing high-ranking officials familiar with a preventive operation conducted by Polish security services over the past two weeks.

Russian operatives reportedly anticipated a high number of casualties.

"It was supposed to resemble something like the Gleiwitz incident," one of the sources told Rzeczpospolita. "The goal was to halt aid to Ukraine."

read also Kyiv woman suspected of fatally poisoning foreign ex-soldier on Russian intelligence orders

European Commission approves proposal to provide additional $49.5 billion to Ukraine

The European Commission on Nov. 18 approved a set of legislative proposals to provide up to €45 billion ($49.5 billion) in additional financial support to Ukraine in 2027.

The proposals have yet to be approved by EU member states. They follow the EU's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026 and 2027.

The additional funds help to address the country's estimated €70 billion financing gap for next year, the commission said.

Ukraine will be required to repay the principal only once it receives reparations from Russia.