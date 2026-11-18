Oleksandr Slobozhenko, a 28-year-old Ukrainian influencer, wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering, was arrested on Nov. 18 by Italian police in the city of Rimini.

An internet influencer and founder of Traffic Devils, a digital marketing and online traffic arbitration agency, Slobozhenko was charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal gambling by Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau (ESB) in 2023 and 2024.



According to the ESB, Slobozhenko's company was not registered as a legal entity in Ukraine. Slobozhenko used cryptocurrency wallets, property laundering, and illegal currency exchange channels to hide his earnings. Slobozhenko was charged with evading 4.3 million euros ($4.7 million) in taxes in Ukraine.

"The suspect's trusted individuals registered cryptocurrency wallets using their personal details and documents, which received cryptocurrency for the traffic arbitrage services provided by the company," said the ESB. "The virtual assets were transferred to the company's manager's electronic wallets and also exchanged for US dollars."

Slobozhenko was first flagged in Italy after he checked into a hotel in the city of Riccione. With a warrant issued by Ukraine, police quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the influencer, Rimini Today reported.

Slobozhenko's tax evasion comes as Ukraine faces a 70 billion euro ($77 billion) budget deficit next year, even with new EU funding packages.