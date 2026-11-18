A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital injured three people, as debris from intercepted drones fell in three of Kyiv's districts, local authorities said on Nov. 18.

Over the course of almost two hours, from about 4 to 6 p.m., Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris from a Russian drone hit a 28-story residential building on the 11th floor and fell in a park in Kyiv's Pechersk District, and the debris of another Russian drone fell onto the territory of a commercial enterprise, setting several trucks on fire.

Russia has hammered Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with frequent attacks on civilian infrastructure, energy, and transportation infrastructure since the onset of the heating season ahead of winter.

In the evening, Klitschko said that three people had been injured in the capital on Nov. 18, one of whom had to be hospitalized.

Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground recorded several loud explosions in the city over the afternoon, as air defenses were active in the capital.

The attack was ongoing at the moment of publication.

In the morning, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said that debris from a Russian drone fell in an open area in Darnytskyi District without further consequences.

Outside the city, in Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, including a child, in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, DSNS said.

In the oblast's village of Novoselky, emergency service workers also extinguished a fire in a warehouse and in seven cars after a Russian attack, DSNS said.

The day prior, on Nov. 17, Russian missiles struck Kyiv's Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River overnight, Klitschko confirmed.

Both bridges were closed to traffic as emergency and municipal crews assessed the damage and worked to restore them. Long traffic jams formed during the rush hour, and metro stations were packed as people sought other routes around the city.

A Russian mass strike on Ukraine's energy system on Nov. 3 triggered Kyiv's most severe water outage during the full-scale invasion, three people with knowledge of the matter, including a government advisor, told the Kyiv Independent.

Residents throughout Kyiv were left without water for more than 24 hours after the strikes cut power to the city. While authorities have not confirmed the exact number of consumers left without water, outages were reported in most districts of the city, including the center, where some restaurants even had to close their bathrooms to customers.

Kyiv, a city the size of Berlin, is home to about 3 million people.