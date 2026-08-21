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Australia charges man over alleged Russian intelligence plot

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by Tania Myronyshena
Australia charges man over alleged Russian intelligence plot
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett speaks to the media at Parliament Houseon Dec. 19, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images)

Australian authorities charged a dual Russian-Australian citizen after he allegedly joined Ukraine’s military and tried to pass information about Ukrainian forces to people linked to Russian intelligence, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Aug. 21.

The 27-year-old, identified in court as Vladimir Teslov, may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of attempting to engage in intentional foreign interference.

Investigators allege that Teslov traveled to Russia in October 2024 and underwent military-style training. After returning to Australia, he allegedly remained in contact with people linked to Russian intelligence.

In May 2025, he traveled to Ukraine and joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where authorities say he gained access to information about military personnel, units, locations, and operations.

Australian police allege that he provided, or attempted to provide, some of that information to individuals he believed were acting on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

AFP said the alleged activity created a risk to the safety and security of Ukrainian military personnel.

"At this stage, there is nothing to suggest there is – or has been – any threat to Australia," the AFP said in the statement, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett said it was the first time Australian authorities had charged a Russian-linked individual with attempting to engage in foreign interference since new legislation was introduced in 2018.

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Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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