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What it took for Ukraine to hit Putin’s prized Crimean Bridge
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How did Ukraine manage to strike the Crimean Bridge, one of Russia’s most heavily defended targets? The attack highlights the evolution of Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities and the growing role of domestically produced weapons in its campaign against Russian military infrastructure.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.