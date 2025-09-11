UN Security Council to meet over Russian drones violating Polish airspace

The U.N. Security Council will convene to discuss the Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, Poland's Foreign Ministry announced on Sept. 11.

The move follows Warsaw's confirmation that it shot down Russian drones during a mass Sept. 10 strike on Ukraine — the first time a NATO member has engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The ministry did not specify the timing of the meeting, which will take place at Poland's request.

The 15-member Security Council includes five permanent members with veto power — the U.S., U.K., France, Russia, and China — alongside 10 rotating members.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski earlier accused Moscow of deliberately violating Poland's airspace, saying the strike was not accidental.

Russia's Embassy in Warsaw and the Russian Defense Ministry both denied responsibility, with the Embassy insisting there is no evidence the drones were of Russian origin.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported 19 violations of Polish airspace, with Polish and allied aircraft shooting down three or four drones.

Polish local authorities said that one drone hit a house in Wyryki, 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border, damaging a roof and a car.

Russian drones and missiles have previously crossed into Polish and other NATO members' airspace, but Sept. 10 marked the first confirmed case of a shootdown.

The unprecedented violation has triggered condemnation across Europe, with leaders calling it a deliberate provocation.