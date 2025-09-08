KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Drone with Cyrillic markings crashes in Poland near Belarus border

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashes in Poland near Belarus border
Polish border guards patrol the border with Belarus not far from Bialowieza, Poland, on May 29, 2023. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)

A drone without explosives was discovered near the Polish-Belarusian border in the village of Polatycze, around 300 meters (984 feet) from the border crossing, the Lublin prosecutor's office said on Sept. 8, according to PolsatNews.

"The drone is unarmed, and there are Cyrillic inscriptions on it," said Agnieszka Kepka, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office in Poland's eastern city of Lublin.

Local police confirmed the wreckage was found near the Terespol border crossing late on Sept. 7 following a report from border guards, according to RMF FM. No injuries were reported, the police said.

The incident follows several recent airspace violations.

A Russian drone crashed in eastern Poland on Aug. 20, and on Sept. 3, two drones entered Polish airspace overnight but were not shot down after being deemed non-threatening.

Poland has repeatedly accused Moscow of probing its defenses with drone flights. The country, a NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, has been among Kyiv's strongest supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, sending tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition.

Lublin Province, where the drone was found, borders both Belarus and Ukraine.

Poland's position on NATO's eastern frontier places it at the core of the alliance's deterrence strategy, as Western leaders continue to warn of the risk of a broader confrontation with Russia.

‘This is Putin’s response to calls for peace’ — European leaders condemn Russia’s latest mass attack on Ukraine
Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine on Sept. 7, killing at least four people and injuring more than 40, prompting swift condemnation from Kyiv’s European partners.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
PolandBelarusWarNATOEastern EuropeEastern flank
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 8
Monday, September 8
Show More

Editors' Picks